US Bancorp DE Has $2 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,539,000 after buying an additional 9,313,379 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,323,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,268,000 after acquiring an additional 412,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,577,000 after purchasing an additional 185,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.2972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

