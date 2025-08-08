US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,331,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after buying an additional 43,106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,186,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,415 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 29.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,393,000 after acquiring an additional 741,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 199.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,980 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,420,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at $39,441,097.64. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega purchased 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.60 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,641 shares in the company, valued at $990,258.60. The trade was a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,745. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $108.50 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BJ shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.