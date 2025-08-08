US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 429.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.96. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $76.36.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.