US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 429.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.96. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $76.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0898 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

