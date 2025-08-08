US Bancorp DE Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 107,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA YLD opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $19.71.

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

