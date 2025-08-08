US Bancorp DE Purchases Shares of 70,824 Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,618,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 92.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,737,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,574,000 after buying an additional 1,315,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,795,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,956,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,711 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,007,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after acquiring an additional 735,987 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

CGDG stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $34.32.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

