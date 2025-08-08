US Bancorp DE Sells 145 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 60,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 56,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16,186.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 61.9% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 42.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $87.22 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Company has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.28.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.45%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

