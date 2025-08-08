US Bancorp DE Sells 186 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of WNS worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in WNS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in WNS by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WNS by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 111,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Price Performance

NYSE:WNS opened at $74.85 on Friday. WNS has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. WNS had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WNS shares. Barrington Research lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Baird R W downgraded shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut WNS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.50 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

