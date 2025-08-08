US Bancorp DE Sells 2,354 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,896,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 980.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 711,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after acquiring an additional 645,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,608,000 after purchasing an additional 598,974 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 348,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 191,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth $9,510,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $60.64 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

