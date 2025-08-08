US Bancorp DE Sells 362 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF opened at $42.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $43.44.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

