US Bancorp DE Sells 492 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,456,000.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,027.58. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $212,789.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,651.30. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,200 shares of company stock worth $1,740,209 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Five Below from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $105.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Five Below from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Five Below stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

