US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 40.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of WHR opened at $83.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.17. Whirlpool Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $135.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.20). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

