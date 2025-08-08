What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Materion Q1 Earnings?

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Materion in a report released on Tuesday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. Materion had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $431.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTRN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Materion from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Materion Price Performance

MTRN stock opened at $108.84 on Thursday. Materion has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $315,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,243.92. This represents a 22.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Fashinpaur sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $120,087.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,838,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,789,000 after buying an additional 257,637 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 7.7% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 794,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,853,000 after buying an additional 56,935 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 673,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,917,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 473,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 16.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 465,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after buying an additional 64,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

