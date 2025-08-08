William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The business had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0%

AXSM stock opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.73. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $139.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 16,852.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after buying an additional 623,717 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,767,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 525.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,492,000 after buying an additional 451,737 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,185,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,360,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $751,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,674.52. This trade represents a 81.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

