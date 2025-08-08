William Blair Decreases Earnings Estimates for Telus Digital

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Telus Digital in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Telus Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Telus Digital’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TIXT. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Telus Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Telus Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. CIBC cut their price target on Telus Digital from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Telus Digital from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Telus Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Telus Digital stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Telus Digital has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $711.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.87 million. Telus Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 14.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telus Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telus Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Telus Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telus Digital during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Telus Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

