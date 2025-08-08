XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,394 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 25,045 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 75.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at $4,734,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at about $13,122,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 386,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 96,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPC opened at $55.23 on Friday. Tutor Perini Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.12. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $2,717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 115,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,478.10. This represents a 39.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $5,340,464.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 4,570,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,090,416.05. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $15,891,651. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

