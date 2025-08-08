XTX Topco Ltd Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 123.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,906 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Indivior were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Indivior by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Indivior by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 110,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Indivior by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Indivior by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Indivior during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Indivior alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on INDV shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Indivior from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Indivior Price Performance

NASDAQ:INDV opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.74. Indivior PLC has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.25. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 86.28% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Indivior Profile

(Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.