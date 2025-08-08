XTX Topco Ltd Invests $448,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $28.44 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

