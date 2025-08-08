XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $465,000 Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in GameStop by 100.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GameStop by 31.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 47.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $267,309.90. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 116,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,764.58. The trade was a 8.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $315,685. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Price Performance

GameStop stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of -0.72.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. GameStop had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush raised GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

