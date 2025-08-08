XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UFPT opened at $206.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.53. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.26 and a 52-week high of $366.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.14.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.25. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $151.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. UFP Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

