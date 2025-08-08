XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 500 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $695.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $554.70 and its 200 day moving average is $449.70. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.44 and a twelve month high of $718.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $5,876,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $3,153,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,639 shares in the company, valued at $15,507,156.57. This trade represents a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,084,107 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Northcoast Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $635.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.