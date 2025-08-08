XTX Topco Ltd Sells 1,071 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 103.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,237,000 after acquiring an additional 160,899 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 62.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 38.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $451.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $427.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.58. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.26 and a 1-year high of $549.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.61. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.