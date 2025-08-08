ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTM opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CRO James M. Roth sold 14,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $148,468.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 40,877 shares in the company, valued at $410,813.85. This trade represents a 26.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $359,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

