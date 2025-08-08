Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,200 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DJT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 5.4%

Trump Media & Technology Group stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 4.68. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 132.60, a quick ratio of 38.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Trump Media & Technology Group ( NASDAQ:DJT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 2,922.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter.

Trump Media & Technology Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trump Media & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trump Media & Technology Group

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, Director Eric Swider sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $181,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,439.49. This trade represents a 32.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 59,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $1,573,920.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,148,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,394,734.30. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,806 shares of company stock worth $5,062,725. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Read More

