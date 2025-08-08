Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,346 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DME Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 5,748,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 127,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,882,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after buying an additional 848,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,572,000 after buying an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,711,000 after buying an additional 542,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 34,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,082,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,587.50. The trade was a 3.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 10,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 322,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,215.03. This represents a 3.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised PENN Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

