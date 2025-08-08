Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,503 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,004 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of TNDM opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 59.02%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.