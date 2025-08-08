Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,092 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 41.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNFI. UBS Group upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

About United Natural Foods

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

