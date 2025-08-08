Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $79.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.58. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $194.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.15 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 17.69%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $104,166.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,646.50. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

