Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after buying an additional 229,746 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,507,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 641.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 152,191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 138,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 122,402 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 564 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $27,213.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,903 shares in the company, valued at $140,069.75. The trade was a 16.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.94. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.91 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

