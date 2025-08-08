Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $546,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 426.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 46,475 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GDYN opened at $8.02 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.09 million, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.