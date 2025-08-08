Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 13,464 Shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,464 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,991,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 278,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,813,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 995,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 438,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,777,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 156,699 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Price Performance

Shares of AMRX opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 821.82 and a beta of 1.11.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 189.49%. Analysts expect that AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.