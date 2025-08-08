Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 886 Shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Griffon were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Griffon by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GFF opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. Griffon Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.81.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $613.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.95 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 53.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFF. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

