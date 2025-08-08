Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,514 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

