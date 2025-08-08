Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,236 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,017,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,322,000 after buying an additional 840,797 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,174,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after purchasing an additional 416,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 313,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,809,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,803,000 after purchasing an additional 199,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In related news, Director Youngme E. Moon sold 33,073 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $658,152.70. Following the sale, the director owned 53,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,993.10. The trade was a 38.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $1,200,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,280.87. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,573. Company insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Trading Down 3.4%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRBY opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.63 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRBY. Citizens Jmp lowered Warby Parker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on Warby Parker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

