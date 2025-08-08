Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. American Assets Inc. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $2,396,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI opened at $11.19 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $461.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Pitney Bowes declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 18.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

In other news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $424,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,016.70. This represents a 23.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

