Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 237,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 838,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 542,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 804.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Triumph Group Price Performance

TGI opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $377.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.04 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 74.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

