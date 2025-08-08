Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $417,000 Position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 917.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOC. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Sable Offshore from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on Sable Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Monday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Sable Offshore Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE SOC opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sable Offshore news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 167,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $3,674,506.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,933,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,336,000.12. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Profile

(Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.