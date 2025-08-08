Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $467,000 Position in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HI opened at $19.83 on Friday. Hillenbrand Inc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HI shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

