Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $492,000 Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Asana were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,166,000 after purchasing an additional 937,726 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,574,000 after purchasing an additional 438,057 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Asana by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,743,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 261,298 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Asana by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,405,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,047 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,377,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. FBN Securities upgraded Asana to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

NYSE ASAN opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.14. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,055,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,711,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,237,973.78. This represents a 0.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 966,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $14,537,303.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,797,091 shares in the company, valued at $72,148,248.64. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,007,563 shares of company stock worth $43,224,404 and sold 3,033,130 shares worth $45,552,218. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

