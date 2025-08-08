Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $521,000 Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYBT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 1.8%

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.68. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.32 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, EVP Michael Croce sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $315,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,676. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $218,836.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,491.40. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,902 shares of company stock worth $923,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

