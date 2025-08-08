Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flywire were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Flywire by 571.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 66,133 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the first quarter valued at $950,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Flywire by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 189,521 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,149,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after buying an additional 107,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In related news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,395. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Flywire Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.65 million. Flywire had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Flywire from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Flywire from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Flywire from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flywire from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

