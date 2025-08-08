Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 93.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

BATS:JBBB opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $49.71.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

