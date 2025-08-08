Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,400 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTSG. FMR LLC lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,102,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,325,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,686,000 after purchasing an additional 268,132 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 41,991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,698,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,959,000 after purchasing an additional 328,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 1,735,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after purchasing an additional 571,437 shares during the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BTSG opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Phoenix Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 13,288,101 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $281,043,336.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,671,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,060,325.45. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 531,840 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $11,567,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,184,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,754,892.75. The trade was a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,919,941 shares of company stock worth $337,025,856. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile



BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

