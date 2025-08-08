Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,897,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,209,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 257,383 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 907,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,973,000 after purchasing an additional 645,521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 752,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,961,000 after purchasing an additional 235,842 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,845,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $235,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,707,920. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $3,297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,356,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,135,126.31. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 445,500 shares of company stock worth $21,285,069. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 19.5%

Cogent Communications stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.68. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 70.29% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $1.015 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCOI

About Cogent Communications

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.