Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,126,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 188,184 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 8.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $34,609.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,019.84. This trade represents a 10.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $37,573.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 112,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,083.18. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,434 shares of company stock valued at $99,277 and have sold 78,728 shares valued at $1,136,027. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

