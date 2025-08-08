Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 10,000 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 79.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 807.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 623.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. BNP Paribas set a $18.00 target price on O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI opened at $13.35 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.92.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O-I Glass

In other news, CEO Gordon Hardie bought 8,000 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,202.70. The trade was a 1.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams bought 3,828 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $49,955.40. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 184,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,033.35. The trade was a 2.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

