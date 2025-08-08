Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,102 Shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CorVel were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRVL. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in CorVel by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth $936,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth $224,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $429,176.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,261.84. This represents a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Judd Jessup sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $76,428.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 128,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,332,560. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,023. Company insiders own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Price Performance

CRVL stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. CorVel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average of $107.86.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 10.98%.

About CorVel



CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Featured Stories

