Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,666 Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,170,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,551,000 after purchasing an additional 174,501 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in PagerDuty by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in PagerDuty by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $274,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.94, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.98 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.