Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 378 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $120,578,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,337,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,619,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,797,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,076,000.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Everus Construction Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Everus Construction Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Everus Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of ECG stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.07. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $77.93.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.29. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $826.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.35 million. Everus Construction Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.