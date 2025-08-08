Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,084 Shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Simmons First National Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $214.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simmons First National news, Director Russell William Teubner acquired 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $74,925.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,156. This trade represents a 18.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steenberg Christopher J. Van acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $249,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $249,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 89,555 shares of company stock worth $1,656,768 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

