Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,374 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $17.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.39 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Provident Financial Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Provident Financial Services from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Provident Financial Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

In other news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 55,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $950,252.76. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 601,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,259,923.50. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.